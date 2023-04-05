ChatGPT Gave Advice on Breast Cancer Screenings in a New Study. Here’s How Well It Did

(Fortune) – As artificial intelligence (A.I.) seeps into every facet of daily life, researchers decided to test how ChatGPT fared in giving medical advice. Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine tested how accurately ChatGPT, developed late last year and already reaching 100 million users, advised people on breast cancer screenings. The results, published Tuesday in the journal Radiology, found the bot gave adequate advice nearly 90% of the time.