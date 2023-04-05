A Critical Genetic Database Is Under Fire

(The Economist) – To outsiders, the name GISAID means little. But inside science this small non-profit organisation is a mighty force in the storage and sharing of genetic data about pathogens. The Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data began life in 2006, the brainchild of a group of scientists. During the covid-19 pandemic it became essential for sharing coronavirus sequences. Donors have since showered it with millions of dollars. GISAID ’s data determine how well the world is able to track emerging strains of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza, and help identify ones of particular concern. But in the past few weeks serious concerns have emerged about the organisation’s management and lack of transparency. (Read More)