A New Edition of Journal of Bioethical Inquiry Is Now Available

April 21, 2023

Journal of Bioethical Inquiry (vol. 19, no. 4, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Rereading Habermas in Times of CRISPR-cas: A Critique of and an Alternative to the Instrumentalist Interpretation of the Human Nature Argument” by Annett Wienmeister
  • “Kin or Research Material? Exploring IVF Couples’ Perceptions about the Human Embryo and Implications for Disposition Decisions in Norway” by B. Kvernflaten, P. Fedorcsák and K. N. Solbrække

 

