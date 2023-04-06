RSV Vax in Pregnancy Cuts Severe Illness in Infants

(MedPage Today) – In a global phase III trial, an investigational vaccine given to mothers during pregnancy slashed infants’ risk of severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) illness through 6 months of age. One dose of the bivalent RSV prefusion F protein-based (RSVpreF) vaccine administered in the third trimester demonstrated a vaccine efficacy of 81.8% against severe RSV cases in infants within 90 days of birth (99.5% CI 40.6-96.3) and 69.4% within 180 days of birth (97.58% CI 44.3-84.1). (Read More)