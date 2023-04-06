Privacy Is at Risk as HIPAA Fails to Keep Pace with Digital Health

(Axios) – Nearly three decades old, HIPAA appears obsolete and riddled with new technology-induced gaps. Why it matters: With regulators unable and politicians unwilling to address the shortcomings of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, private companies are offering a fix. Context: The private push comes amid a new investigation into third-party tracking software used by most hospitals by the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (Read More)