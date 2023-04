India Asks States to Ramp Up Testing as COVID-19 Cases Climb

(Reuters) – India’s federal government asked states to identify emergency hotspots and ramp up-testing for COVID-19, after the country recorded its highest daily case count since September, a Reuters tally showed on Friday. There were 6,050 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the federal health ministry said on Friday, continuing a sharp upward trend since a lull last year. (Read More)