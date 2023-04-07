I Declined to Share My Medical Data with Advertisers at My Doctor’s Office. One Company Claimed Otherwise

(STAT News) – This HIPAA authorization form was different. Phreesia was asking for consent to mine the data I entered through the check-in process to show me targeted ads. Buried eight paragraphs down is language informing me I can opt out without losing access to my providers, but most readers likely click through hurriedly so they can get to their appointment in time. My OB-GYNs are committed to the ethics of patient confidentiality. Why would they encourage me to give away my reproductive privacy at the digital front door to their office? (Read More)

