In Rare Cases, COVID-19 in Pregnancy Could Harm the Fetal Brain

(Medical Xpress) – It’s highly unlikely, but COVID-19 can be transmitted from mother to baby through the placenta, causing injury to the developing fetus’ brain, a new study finds. Researchers shared two unusual cases among hundreds of pregnant and delivering mothers they saw who were infected with COVID. In both cases, the infants tested negative for COVID at birth, but had significantly elevated virus antibodies in their blood. This suggested that the antibodies had crossed the placenta or that the virus had passed to the baby and the immune response was the infant’s. (Read More)