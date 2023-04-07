Covid Was Bad in New York City. See How Bad on a 200-Year Timeline.

(New York Times) – A wave of illness hit New York City, with little warning. Soon, it was sending the death rate rocketing upward. It was 1834. New York City was just expanding its first railroad line. The penny press was flourishing. Cholera had struck. And smallpox was resurgent. It would be nearly 200 years before another shock that seismic, when the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 caused the death rate in New York City to once again climb about 50 percent over the previous year, according to new data released Friday by the city’s health department. (Read More)