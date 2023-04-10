Here’s a New Data Point for Cancer Patients to Consider: ‘Time Toxicity’

(STAT News) – Cancer drug studies already collect numerous data points: overall survival, progression-free survival, side effects, and so on. In the last few years, some researchers have proposed a newer data point: time toxicity. Treatment studies, they argue, should calculate how much of a patient’s additional time, in terms of survival, will be spent in related medical care. Providing that information to physicians and patients, they maintain, could better frame difficult conversations about the pros and cons of treatment options, particularly as the end of life nears. (Read More)