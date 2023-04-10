The Dream of Wiping Out Polio Might Need a Rethink

(NPR) – The global campaign to eradicate polio has been incredibly successful except in one key way: It hasn’t actually eradicated polio. Some prominent scientists who’ve spent their entire careers battling polio are now saying it’s time to rethink the multi-billion dollar fight against the disease. When the Global Polio Eradication Initiative was launched in 1988, the goal was to extinguish polio by the year 2000. At the time, polio was still paralyzing hundreds of thousands of people a year, and some cases were even fatal. In the first three months of this year there have been 15 cases, total, in the entire world. (Read More)