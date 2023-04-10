The $76 Billion Diet Industry Asks: What to Do About Ozempic?

(Wall Street Journal) – Some big players, including WeightWatchers, are embracing the drugs, sometimes referred to as GLP-1s, and betting on them as a critical part of the industry’s future. Others are positioning their diet and exercise programs as a natural alternative to pharmaceuticals, championing the notion that there is no quick fix. Some are noting the medications’ downsides: Side effects such as nausea and diarrhea, and the prospect of having to be on them long-term to keep the weight off. At stake for companies are their business models; for consumers, their health. (Read More)