A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
April 24, 2023
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 30, no. 4, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Cascade Screening for Beta-Thalassaemia in Pakistan: Relatives’ Experiences of a Decision Support Intervention in Routine Practice” by Shenaz Ahmed, et al.
- “30 Year Experience of Index Case Identification and Outcomes of Cascade Testing in high-risk Breast and Colorectal Cancer Predisposition Genes” by Emma R. Woodward, et al.