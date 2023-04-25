A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available

April 25, 2023

Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 43, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “The Inviolateness of Life and Equal Protection: A Defense of the Dead-Donor Rule” by Adam Omelianchuk
  • “To Harvest, Procure, or Receive? Organ Transplantation Metaphors and the Technological Imaginary” by Jordan Mason
  • “Defending Secular Clinical Ethics Expertise from an Engelhardt-Inspired Sense of Theoretical Crisis” by Abram Brummett

 

