A New Edition of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics Is Now Available
April 25, 2023
Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics (vol. 43, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Inviolateness of Life and Equal Protection: A Defense of the Dead-Donor Rule” by Adam Omelianchuk
- “To Harvest, Procure, or Receive? Organ Transplantation Metaphors and the Technological Imaginary” by Jordan Mason
- “Defending Secular Clinical Ethics Expertise from an Engelhardt-Inspired Sense of Theoretical Crisis” by Abram Brummett