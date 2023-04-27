A New Edition of HEC Forum Is Now Available
April 27, 2023
HEC Forum (vol. 35, no. 1, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Effect of a Moral Distress Consultation Service on Moral Distress, Empowerment, and a Healthy Work Environment” by Elizabeth G. Epstein, Ruhee Shah and Mary Faith Marshall
- “The Experience of Moral Distress in an Academic Family Medicine Clinic” by Dawn Worsham Bourne and Elizabeth Epstein
- “Primary Care Ethics is Just Medical Ethics: A Philosophical Argument for the Feasibility of Transitioning Acute Care Ethics to the Primary Care Setting” by Stephen Perinchery-Herman