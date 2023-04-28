A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
April 28, 2023
Bioethics (vol. 37, no. 3, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Healthspan Extension, Completeness of Life and Justice” by Michal Masny
- “Maternal Autonomy and Prenatal Harm” by Nathan Robert Howard
- “Patient Autonomy and Withholding Information” by Melissa Rees
- “Technological Solutions to Loneliness—Are They Enough?” by Zohar Lederman
- “The Birth of the ‘Digital Turn’ in Bioethics?” by Sabine Salloch and Frank Ursin
- “The Right to a Second Opinion on Artificial Intelligence Diagnosis—Remedying the Inadequacy of a Risk?Based Regulation” by Thomas Ploug and Søren Holm