A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

April 28, 2023

Bioethics (vol. 37, no. 3, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Healthspan Extension, Completeness of Life and Justice” by Michal Masny
  • “Maternal Autonomy and Prenatal Harm” by Nathan Robert Howard
  • “Patient Autonomy and Withholding Information” by Melissa Rees
  • “Technological Solutions to Loneliness—Are They Enough?” by Zohar Lederman
  • “The Birth of the ‘Digital Turn’ in Bioethics?” by Sabine Salloch and Frank Ursin
  • “The Right to a Second Opinion on Artificial Intelligence Diagnosis—Remedying the Inadequacy of a Risk?Based Regulation” by Thomas Ploug and Søren Holm

 

