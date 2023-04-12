What Makes Brazilian Butt Lifts So Deadly?

(MedPage Today) – In surgical circles, the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is known as the deadliest aesthetic procedure ever performed, and despite several calls to improve outcomes, recent data suggest mortality is only getting worse — especially in South Florida. Sunny, image-conscious Miami is home to a substantial proportion of the country’s high-volume, low-cost clinics where U.S. patients flock for the procedure. Despite widely publicized deaths and changes in rules about performing the procedure in Florida, researchers say it’s still causing harm. (Read More)