Sperm-Sorting Tech Identifies Strongest Swimmers to Help Couples Conceive

(Optimist Daily) – In-vitro fertilization is certainly a potential avenue for couples who are having problems conceiving a child due to low-quality sperm. However, the unfortunate fact of the matter is that this method is quite expensive and is often unsuccessful. Thanks to a team of scientists in Australia, a straightforward new technology that picks out the most capable sperm for the job has emerged. (Read More)