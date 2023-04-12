A Knee Replacement That Talks to Your Doctor? It’s Just the Beginning.

(Wall Street Journal) – In coming years, your new artificial joints will tell the doctor how they’re doing. Already, a “smart knee” from medical-device maker Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., introduced in 2021, comes with built-in sensors developed by Canary Medical Inc. that can wirelessly transmit a slew of data about how the replacement knee is working. The details about your gait are sent daily to your orthopedic doctor, who can track your step counts, range of motion and other metrics in the months and years after surgery. (Read More)