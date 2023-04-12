Biden Administration Says Fentanyl-Xylazine Cocktail Is a Deadly National Threat

(NPR) – The U.S. government issued a grave new warning Wednesday about a cocktail of illegal street drugs made of fentanyl and xylazine that’s fueling another wave of American overdose deaths. “I’m deeply concerned about what this threat means for the nation,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, head of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. Xylazine, known on the street as tranq, was first linked to drug deaths in the Northeast but has since spread rapidly in Southern and Western states. (Read More)