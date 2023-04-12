Will New FDA Rules Help Dial Back Expedited Drugs?

(Undark) – As the FDA routes more drugs through accelerated approval and other expedited pathways, Ramachandran and others have grown increasingly alarmed that speed is trumping patients’ best interests. With the approval of aducanumab, it seemed that the FDA’s express train for drug review had run off the rails. Recent congressional and journalistic investigations have painted a picture of an FDA that’s far too cozy with industry, and quick to approve new medications but negligent in holding drugmakers accountable. (Read More)