We Need a Way to Tell Useful Mental Health Tech from Digital Snake Oil

(STAT News) – With maturation of digital diagnostics and therapeutics as well as a new generation of evidence-based psychotherapies delivered by digital platforms, both the public and developers would benefit from a process that separates useful products from the digital equivalent of snake oil. Currently, consumers have no way to navigate the sea of options, and developers have no standards to meet. In the absence of a regulatory agency or standard-setting group, digital mental health is in its “wild west” stage when marketing and scale have trumped rigor and evidence. (Read More)