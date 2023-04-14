The Adderall Shortage Is Taking a Toll on These People

(Wall Street Journal) – Patients with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and other conditions treated with Adderall and similar stimulant medications are struggling to fill their prescriptions. As of the week of April 10, six pharmaceutical companies that manufacture Adderall and its generics reported to the Food and Drug Administration that at least some immediate-release formulations were unavailable or in shortage.

The shortage is largely caused by manufacturing delays and rising demand. Since 2020, the government has made it easier to get these drugs through telehealth appointments. There was a 30% increase in monthly prescriptions of Adderall and its generics from January 2018 to January 2022, according to health analytics company IQVIA. (Read More)