Confronting Your Fears in Virtual Reality Therapy

(Wall Street Journal) – Hospital and university clinics for years have helped people with post-traumatic stress disorder and phobias by using virtual reality to immerse them in simulations that help them reckon with the problem. It is a virtual version of the longstanding technique called exposure therapy, in which people confront memories or fears, such as seeing spiders or getting into an elevator, with a therapist to overcome the feeling of being under threat. A limited number of virtual-reality scenarios are available, and many patients must go to a specialized clinic for such care. Now researchers are aiming to make immersive VR-based therapy more personal and bring it into people’s homes. (Read More)