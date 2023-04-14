You’re Less Likely to Get Long COVID After a Second Infection Than a First

(NPR) – If you’ve gotten COVID more than once, as many people have, you may be wondering if your risk for suffering the lingering symptoms of long COVID is the same with every new infection. The answer appears to be no. The chances of long COVID — a suite of symptoms including exhaustion and shortness of breath — falls sharply between the first and second infections, according to recent research. (Read More)