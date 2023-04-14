Demand for Home Health Aides Is Soaring. So Why Are They Still So Undervalued?

At a time where 75% of adults want to age in place, home health aides are likely to play a key role in the future of U.S. health care. The number of home health aide jobs is expected to increase 25% between 2021 and 2031 — much faster than average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But it's a job that can take a toll on workers. Roughly 21% of home health care workers report poor mental health, according to a survey of close to 3,000 workers published in the American Journal of Public Health in 2021.