Wherever These Surgeries Went, the Camera Did, Too

(New York Times) – An eye clamped open for a length of time that might make Malcolm McDowell shudder. A bloody robotic prostatectomy. A neurosurgeon turning a screw inside a conscious patient’s skull as they trade stories about their childhood love of construction sets. It all plays out on the big screen in “De Humani Corporis Fabrica,” a radical experimental documentary from Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor shot at hospitals in northern Paris. The title, Latin for “of the structure” or “of the workshop of the human body,” comes from the seven-part text on human anatomy that Andreas Vesalius wrote in the 16th century. (Read More)