Social Media Is Fueling Enthusiasm for New Weight Loss Drugs. Are Regulators Watching?

(Kaiser Family Foundation) – Competition to claim a market that could be worth $100 billion a year for drugmakers alone has triggered a wave of advertising that has provoked the concern of regulators and doctors worldwide. But their tools for curbing the ads that go too far are limited — especially when it comes to social media. Regulatory systems are most interested in pharma’s claims, not necessarily those of doctors or their enthused patients. (Read More)