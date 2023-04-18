Social Media Is Fueling Enthusiasm for New Weight Loss Drugs. Are Regulators Watching?

April 18, 2023

(Kaiser Family Foundation) – Competition to claim a market that could be worth $100 billion a year for drugmakers alone has triggered a wave of advertising that has provoked the concern of regulators and doctors worldwide. But their tools for curbing the ads that go too far are limited — especially when it comes to social media. Regulatory systems are most interested in pharma’s claims, not necessarily those of doctors or their enthused patients. (Read More)

Clinical / Medical, highlights, Human Enhancement, Informed Consent, News, Pharma

