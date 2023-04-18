Would You Like to Live Beyond 100? No, Some Japanese Say

(NPR) – A new survey has found that most Japanese would, in fact, not rather live until 100 despite what the government advises. The online survey, commissioned by the Japan Hospice Palliative Care Foundation in Osaka, asked roughly 500 men and 500 women the question: would you like to live beyond 100? The respondents were in their 20s to 70s. Among them, 72% of male respondents and 84% of female respondents said they don’t think they’d like to live that long. The most common explanation given, at 59%, was that they didn’t want to bother their family or others to care for them. (Read More)