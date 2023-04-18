‘I Am Hearing Anti-Aircraft Fire,’ Says Doctor in Sudan as He Depicts Medical Crisis

(NPR) – Heavy clashes have been reported across Sudan for the fourth day running as a power struggle between the country’s two top military commanders has descended into deadly violence. Sudan’s Ministry of Health announced today that 270 people have been killed and more than 2,600 wounded. In a sign of the deteriorating security situation in the capital, a U.S. diplomatic convoy came under attack on Monday, a day after the European Union’s ambassador was assaulted in his residence. (Read More)