A New Edition of Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy Is Now Available
May 3, 2023
Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy (vol. 25, no. 2, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Deception of Certainty: How Non-Interpretable Machine Learning Outcomes Challenge the Epistemic Authority of Physicians. A Deliberative-Relational Approach” by Florian Funer
- “Precision Medicine and the Fragmentation of Solidarity (and Justice)” by Leonard M. Fleck
- “Reconsidering Harm in Psychiatric Manuals within an Explicationist Framework” by Mia Biturajac, Marko Jurjako
- “The Significance of the Distinction between ‘Having a Life’ vs. ‘Being Alive’ in End-of-Life Care” by Gavin G. Enck