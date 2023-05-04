A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available
May 4, 2023
The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 48, no. 1, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Philosophical Failure and the Reasonability View of Conscientious Objection: Can Reason Adjudicate Metaphysical or Religious Claims?” by Abram L Brummett
- “Patient Safety and the Question of Dignitary Harms” by Polly Mitchell, Alan Cribb and Vikki Entwistle
- “Uncertainty, Evidence, and the Integration of Machine Learning into Medical Practice” by Thomas Grote and Philipp Berens
- “Promoting Equity in Health Care through Human Flourishing, Justice, and Solidarity” by Fabrice Jotterand, et al.