Khartoum’s Hospital System Has Collapsed After Cease-Fire Fails

(NPR) – A dire human rights crisis is sweeping across Sudan’s capital Khartoum, with few facilities or personnel to care for the hurt and wounded. The secretary-general of the Sudanese American Physicians Association, Mohamed Eisa – also a gastroenterologist at Allegheny Health Network Medicine Institute in Pittsburgh – spoke to Morning Edition from Khartoum. Since the latest unsuccessful effort to impose a 24-hour ceasefire, he said, doctors and other medical personnel have been unable to get access to the wounded. (Read More)