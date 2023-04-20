The Fight Over a Drug That Is Great for Horses but Horrific for Humans

(New York Times) – Law enforcement agents are pressing for xylazine to be listed as a controlled substance, which would criminalize distribution for human use. Currently, the police can’t arrest a person for sales or distribution of xylazine. Their resources to track down its production are modest. A controlled-substance designation would make a crucial difference, law enforcement officials said. But veterinarians fear that if that happened, their access to the medicine would be heavily regulated. (Read More)