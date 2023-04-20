‘Hallucination’: When Chatbots (and People) See What Isn’t There

(Wall Street Journal) – When the text generated by chatbots goes off the rails and becomes unmoored from reality, AI researchers call the results “hallucinations.” In an interview last weekend on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai recognized the perils of AI hallucinations in developing language models like the one that powers Bard. “No one in the field has yet solved the hallucination problems,” Mr. Pichai said. “All models do have this as an issue.”

But how did a word used for illusory human perceptions get applied to computer-synthesized responses? And is this “hallucination” talk counterproductive, encouraging the notion that such responses are coming from a conscious (if disordered) mind? (Read More)