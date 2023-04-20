Suspected Suicide Attempts Surged Among Youth During Pandemic, Study Shows

(STAT News) – The rate of suspected suicide attempts by self-poisoning among children and adults aged 10 to 19 in the U.S. rose by 30% in 2021 compared with pre-pandemic rates, according to a new study published Thursday. The largest surge was among the youngest in that age group — the rate rose 73% for 10- to 12-year-olds and about 49% for 13- to 15-year-olds, compared to 11% for 16- to 19-year-olds. Among girls and young women — who are already more likely to attempt suicide than males in these age groups — the rate spiked by about 37%, in contrast to 5.6% for boys. (Read More)