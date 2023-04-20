AI Promising in Detecting TB from Chest X-Rays

(Medscape) – Artificial intelligence (AI) software can detect tuberculosis (TB) from chest x-rays at an accuracy level comparable to, or better than, that of the radiologists tested, new research indicates. With the AI method, a simple image of a chest x-ray developed on film and captured with a mobile phone could be sent to a central location for analysis, which could be particularly helpful in low-resource areas, where TB is often concentrated. (Read More)