A Silent Crisis in Men’s Health Gets Worse

(Washington Post) – A silent crisis in men’s health is shortening the life spans of fathers, husbands, brothers and sons. For years, the conventional wisdom has been that a lack of sex-specific health research mainly hurts women and gender minorities. While those concerns are real, a closer look at longevity data tells a more complicated story. Across the life span – from infancy to the teen years, midlife and old age – the risk of death at every age is higher for boys and men than for girls and women. (Read More)