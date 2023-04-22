America’s Problem with Managing Chronic Pain and the Addiction Crisis

(Axios) – The Food and Drug Administration’s attempts to manage the overdose crisis by reining in on the use of narcotics are weighing on patients with chronic pain, who say the result has been harder-to-fill prescriptions and heightened withdrawal and suicide risks. The big picture: The FDA for years grappled with criticism it helped fuel the opioid epidemic by approving products like OxyContin and a tablet 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. (Read More)