Tesla’s Autopilot Mode Is on Trial in California

(Quartz) – The first trial of robotic technology’s threat to human life is underway in a California court. The case relates to Tesla’s Autopilot software, which caused an accident on a city road in 2019. According to Reuters, the plaintiff in the case is Los Angeles resident Justine Hsu, who first sued Tesla in 2020, when, while driving on the semi-autonomous mode, her Model S swerved into a restraint. She says in court filings that her airbag was activated with so much force that it “knocked out teeth, and caused nerve damage to her face” and broke her jaw. (Read More)