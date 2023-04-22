New Blood Tests Offer Possible Early Detection of Cancer and Alzheimer’s

(Wall Street Journal) – Using a single blood sample, one test released last year can detect early signals for more than 50 types of cancer, including some such as pancreatic cancer for which no routine preventive screening assays have existed up to this point. Other blood tests are proving accurate in detecting amyloid plaques—the proteins that clump together in the brains of Alzheimer's patients, leading to eventual loss of memory and thinking skills—even before cognitive declines have been experienced.