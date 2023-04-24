Leg-Lengthening Surgery Is Gaining Popularity Among Men Seeking to Be Taller, Doctors Say

April 24, 2023

(NBC News) – Leg lengthening is an intense and expensive process but one that has become more popular and accepted in the last five years, according to Dr. Shahab Mahboubian, a surgeon at the Height Lengthening Institute in Burbank, California, who performed Alex’s operations.

“I even have 60-, 65-year-old guys that have come to me to undergo the procedure because it just doesn’t stop. The ‘short’ jokes keep going on and they feel inferior,” he said. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Human Enhancement, News

Ad