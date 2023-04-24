Leg-Lengthening Surgery Is Gaining Popularity Among Men Seeking to Be Taller, Doctors Say

(NBC News) – Leg lengthening is an intense and expensive process but one that has become more popular and accepted in the last five years, according to Dr. Shahab Mahboubian, a surgeon at the Height Lengthening Institute in Burbank, California, who performed Alex’s operations.

“I even have 60-, 65-year-old guys that have come to me to undergo the procedure because it just doesn’t stop. The ‘short’ jokes keep going on and they feel inferior,” he said. (Read More)