Can We Identify a Person from Their Voice?

(IEEE Spectrum) – A 2020 U.S. Government Accountability Office report says that the U.S. Secret Service claims to be able to identify an unknown person in a voice-only lineup, comparing a recording of an unknown voice with a recording of a known speaker, as a reference. According to a 2022 paper, there have been more than 740 judgements in Chinese courts involving voiceprints. Border-control agencies in at least eight countries have used language analysis for determination of origin, or LADO, to analyze accents to determine a person’s country of origin and assess the legitimacy of their asylum claims. (Read More)