CDC: XBB.1.16, or ‘Arcturus,’ Responsible for Nearly 10% of New COVID-19 Cases

(U.S. News & World Report) – A new omicron subvariant is increasing in the U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. XBB.1.16, referred to as “arcturus,” was responsible for 9.6% of new infections this week, according to CDC estimates. That’s up from nearly 6% of cases the week before and about 3% two weeks prior. Given the strain’s growth in the U.S., it is possible that it could overtake XBB.1.5 in the near future as the dominant strain in the country. (Read More)