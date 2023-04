Supreme Court Keeps Status Quo on Abortion Pill–For Now

(Axios) – Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on mifepristone didn’t end the legal battles over the abortion pill, but it all but assures the drug will remain available unless the justices decide otherwise. The big picture: The case now returns to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which will hear arguments on the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of mifepristone on May 17. (Read More)