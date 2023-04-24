How We All Became AI’s Brain Doctors

April 24, 2023

(Axios) – The AI boom is built on data, the data comes from the internet, and the internet came from us. Driving the news: A Washington Post analysis of one public data set widely used for training AIs shows how broadly today’s AI industry has sampled the 30-year treasury of web publishing to tutor their neural networks. Why it matters: Ever written a blog? Built a web page? Participated in a Reddit thread? Chances are your words have contributed to the education of AI chatbots everywhere. (Read More)

