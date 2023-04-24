Ashes to Ocean: Sea Burials Become China’s Solution to Crowded Cemetaries

(The Guardian) – Most Chinese people are not Buddhists. In a culture that worships ancestors, a land burial with a tombstone is considered an important part of a person’s final rites; the tending of those sites is a fundamental way of showing filial piety to those who have passed away. But in recent years, rapid urbanisation and an ageing population have made grave plots – particularly in cities – increasingly scarce, and price tags can rise to more than 100,000 yuan (£11,700/$14,550). The authorities in Shanghai forecast that based on current burial trends, available cemetery space will run out within 15 years. Mindful of overcrowded cemeteries, the government has started encouraging people to opt for alternative final resting places. (Read More)