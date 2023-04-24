‘It Totally Backfired’: The Pitfalls of Alzheimer’s Genetic Testing

(Reuters) – Testing for the APOE4 gene variant among Americans being treated for Alzheimer’s has more than doubled from a year ago, an exclusive analysis of medical records for Reuters by health data firm Truveta found. The increase was driven by the new treatments that promise to slow the progression of the disease, but also carry risks, especially for people like Nelson carrying two copies of APOE4. Yet few support services are available to help people deal with the implications of APOE4 testing, according to interviews with more than a dozen neurologists and genetic counselors. (Read More)