Who Asked for This: Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Releases Medical ChatGPT Knockoff

(Gizmodo) – Disgraced Pharma Bro turned crypto shill Martin Shkreli is pivoting to a new venture: medical AI. Shkreli says his new medical chatbot called “Dr. Gupta” can answer a wide range of medical questions and could one day become a “replacement for all health care information.” Gizmodo tested Dr. Gupta, and while it definitely didn’t seem like a revolutionary tech by any stretch of the imagination, it did look like an inevitable ethical and privacy nightmare. (Read More)