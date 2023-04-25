With Little FDA Oversight, Melatonin Supplements Vary Widely in Actual Dosage, Study Finds

(STAT News) – Consumers turning to melatonin gummies to get some help falling asleep might be getting a lot more help than they bargained for, according to a new study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Researchers tested the melatonin concentration in more than two dozen gummy dietary supplements that recently launched and that were available at mainstream retailers like Amazon and Walmart. Nearly all of the products had more than 10% more melatonin than advertised. One product was even three times more powerful than the label suggested. (Read More)